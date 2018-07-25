Loews Co. (L) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.35% of Loews worth $53,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 417,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Loews by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 51,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Loews by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,533. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Loews had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Loews’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

