Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.01.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment traded down $0.12, hitting $51.69, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
