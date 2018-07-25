Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.01.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment traded down $0.12, hitting $51.69, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.