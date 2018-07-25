LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY18 guidance at $3.50-3.70 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.18 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova opened at $108.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $84,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,413 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.