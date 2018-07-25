Linker Coin (LNC) Price Tops $0.0356 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $44,933.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000744 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000474 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin . Linker Coin’s official website is www.linkercoin.com/en

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

Linker Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

