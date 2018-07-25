Lincoln National (LNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow banking on its increasing topline, strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment and business streamlining. In order to shield itself from long-term claims variability, the company has been emphasizing on the sale of Life products without long-term guarantees. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. However, increased expense, driven by investment in technology, will dent margins over the next several quarters. Declining cash flows and high leverage are another cause for concern. In a year's time the loss in the shares of the company is lower than the industry's decline.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.07.

Shares of Lincoln National opened at $65.88 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.95. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In related news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly purchased 1,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $67,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,947 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lincoln National by 1,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after buying an additional 739,043 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,203,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,855,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lincoln National by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 583,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after buying an additional 272,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

