Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Position Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,138,000 after buying an additional 269,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,449,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after buying an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,850,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

