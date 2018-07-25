LifePoint Health (LPNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,347,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,719% from the previous session’s volume of 623,859 shares.The stock last traded at $64.90 and had previously closed at $47.90.

LPNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,387,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,224,000 after acquiring an additional 167,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,443,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,494,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 69,166 shares during the period.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

