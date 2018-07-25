Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

