Liberum Capital Cuts McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Price Target to GBX 200

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group opened at GBX 176 ($2.33) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. McColl’s Retail Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.15 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.75 ($3.98).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

