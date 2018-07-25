Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News articles about Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.724478950718 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMB opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

