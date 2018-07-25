Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60.

Shares of LPT opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

LPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $211,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

