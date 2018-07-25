Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 145,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C by 5,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C alerts:

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C opened at $18.71 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILAK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.