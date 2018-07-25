Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.82

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 7742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 71.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.