LHC Group (LHCG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LHC Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 46.1273040321359 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $89.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $793,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,628. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

