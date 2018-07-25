LGI Homes (LGIH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of LGI Homes opened at $57.18 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

