“LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units”‘s Quiet Period Will End on July 30th (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

“LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units”‘s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 30th. “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units”‘s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

“LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” opened at $10.15 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. “LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.18.

Get "LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units" alerts:

“LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units” Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for "LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units" Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units" and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.