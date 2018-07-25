Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 41,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,250. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Level One Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

