Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.69 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRA Health Sciences opened at $104.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.48. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $701.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.73 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.