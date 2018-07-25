Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 650 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 46,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,399,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical opened at $523.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $538.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.65, for a total value of $2,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,770 shares of company stock worth $26,898,993. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.97.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.