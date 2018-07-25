Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 384.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,747,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 941,336 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $8,193,000. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $8,109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 709,826 shares during the period.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LPI. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum opened at $9.54 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.73 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 63.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.