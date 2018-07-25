Landstar System (LSTR) Issues Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q3 guidance to $1.58-1.64 EPS.

LSTR traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,036. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 890.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

