Lamb Weston (LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.67 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Lamb Weston traded up $1.60, reaching $69.94, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 57,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,189. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $71.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 29.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. White Elm Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $7,562,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 157,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 570,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

