Lam Research (LRCX) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $173.39 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $148.26 and a 1 year high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.