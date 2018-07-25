Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Financial earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1507216974194 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 5,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 14.09%. research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Deardorff sold 5,350 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $262,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 9,320 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $447,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,282 shares of company stock worth $837,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

