Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 67.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Oncology opened at $19.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 12.37. Kura Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $660.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 4.26.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KURA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

