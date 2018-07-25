Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney opened at $110.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

