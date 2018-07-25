Knowles (KN) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 129238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KN. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $52,960.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,948.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock worth $149,475. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Knowles by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Knowles by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 153,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Knowles by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Knowles by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

