Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation traded up $0.97, reaching $35.81, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,753. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $603,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $200,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,794 shares of company stock worth $3,954,288 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

