Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 13.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.60 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation traded up $0.97, reaching $35.81, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,187,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,754. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

In related news, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $200,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $199,059.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,794 shares of company stock worth $3,954,288 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

