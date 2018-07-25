KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KLA continues to ride on strong demand environment, customer acceptance of key products, growth in China and operational efficiencies. The addition of new capacity by Wafer manufacturers and adoption of more complex architectures by IC customers are driving demand for the company’s new bare wafer products. KLA’s cost reduction initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives amid cyclical pressures. However, stiff competition and concentrated customer base increases execution risk. Also, ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry poses a serious threat to KLA’s shipments. Further, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the last one year.”

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.87.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.78. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

