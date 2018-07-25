KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 282,042 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 32,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA-Tencor opened at $103.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.87.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

