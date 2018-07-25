Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Kirkland Lake Gold posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.24 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold opened at $21.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,058.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

