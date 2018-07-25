KION Grp AG/ADR (KIGRY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

KION Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KION Grp AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. KION Grp AG/ADR has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KION Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. KION Grp AG/ADR had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.86%. equities research analysts anticipate that KION Grp AG/ADR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

