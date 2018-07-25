Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,021,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $60,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.17 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Kinder Morgan opened at $17.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

