Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,865 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $246,833,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,069,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,007,000 after acquiring an additional 431,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,160,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,322,000 after acquiring an additional 69,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,532,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 809,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.17 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.