Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Holdings Lifted by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 195,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,281,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,998,000 after purchasing an additional 759,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,137,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,012,000 after purchasing an additional 128,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

