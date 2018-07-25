Kentucky First Federal Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp opened at $8.26 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

