Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennedy-Wilson opened at $21.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 168.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $430,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

