KEMET (KEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $327.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 21.28%. KEMET’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

KEMET traded down $0.56, hitting $27.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.37. KEMET has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KEMET currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other news, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $349,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,280.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Claudio Lollini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,733 in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the first quarter valued at $143,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of KEMET by 59.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

