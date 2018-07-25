Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 44.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

