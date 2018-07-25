Kathryn A. Torres Sells 1,689 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $190,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,714.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA stock traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,994. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.