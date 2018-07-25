Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Major Shareholder Ltd Chione Sells 126,742 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 126,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,404,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Chione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Ltd Chione sold 2,654 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $49,152.08.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Ltd Chione sold 50,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $926,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Wedbush downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

