KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $912.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KapStone Paper and Packaging stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.25. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

