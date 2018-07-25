Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stake Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,974 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks opened at $27.95 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $419,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $769,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded Juniper Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

