JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,127 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $415,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.80%. sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $153,079.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,193. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.