JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after buying an additional 2,769,926 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $262,139,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,180,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,317,000 after buying an additional 1,804,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $139,822,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,805,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,130,000 after buying an additional 1,077,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $114.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.