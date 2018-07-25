JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) a €109.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.87 ($141.02).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares stock opened at €106.70 ($125.53) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.