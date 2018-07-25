Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after buying an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $110,301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,512,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,306,000 after purchasing an additional 722,113 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.63.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $129.36 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

