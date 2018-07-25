John Bean Technologies (JBT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE JBT traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. 309,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,817. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.81 and a 1-year high of $122.65.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian A. Deck acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

