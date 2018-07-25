Jetcoin (JET) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $375,577.00 and $29,461.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003679 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00414525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00160154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024084 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

